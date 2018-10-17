Cab Drivers in Seoul to Hold Rally over Kakao's Carpooling Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi drivers will hold a massive rally in downtown Seoul on Thursday to protest Kakao’s plan to launch a carpool service.An emergency committee comprising of four taxi interest groups unveiled on Wednesday that they will hold the rally in Gwanghwamun Square from 2 p.m.Private and corporate taxi associations in Seoul unveiled plans to take part in the rally and to go on strike on Thursday. Given that a significant number of taxis in the capital are likely to participate, those wishing to use cabs are expected to suffer major disruptions.Kakao Mobility, an affiliate company of Kakao that provides transportation services, began to recruit drivers for its new carpool service on Tuesday. The move drew strong backlash from cab companies who said that once the service launches the tax industry will come to an end.