Parliament Adopts Confirmation Hearing Reports for 3 Constitutional Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted confirmation hearing reports for three Constitutional Court justice nominees ahead of a parliamentary vote later in the day.Confirmation motions for the candidates -- incumbent judges Kim Ki-young, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Young-jin -- will be put to a vote at a plenary session starting 2 p.m.The rival parties had planned to adopt last month hearing reports for the nominees, each of whom were recommended by the ruling party and two opposition parties. But the process was delayed amid partisan bickering over their qualifications, including ethical lapses.With rising concerns over the prolonged near-month-long vacancy of the nine-member panel of the Constitutional Court, the floor leaders of the parties agreed on Tuesday to vote on their confirmations during Wednesday's plenary session.