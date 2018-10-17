Lawmakers Disagree on Small Gift Incentive for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean lawmakers collided over President Moon Jae-in's proposal for possibly easing sanctions on North Korea. During a parliamentary audit of the South's permanent mission to the United Nations, lawmakers grilled the UN envoy on when concessions should be given.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Following President Moon Jae-in's suggestions for easing sanctions and incentivizing the North, South Korean lawmakers are divided over the idea of rewarding North Korea before its denuclearization.Ruling and opposition lawmakers collided on Moon's approach at the parliamentary audit of South Korea's UN representation in New York on Tuesday.Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil said the North cannot give up its nuclear weapons program if the U.S. does not declare an end to the Korean War.[Sound bite: Rep. Song Young-gil - Democratic Party (Korean)]"How can we persuade the North to denuclearize if humanitarian assistance that does not violate sanctions cannot be provided, not to mention easing sanctions."As Song called for giving what he called a "small gift" to induce the North, main opposition Liberty Korea Party Rep. Kim Moo-sung and Bareunmirae Party Rep. Choung Byoung-gug expressed concerns over fast-improving inter-Korean ties.[Sound bite: Rep. Kim Moo-sung - Liberty Korea Party (Korean)]"The Moon administration says it is working as a mediator but I would like to point out that it shouldn't be speeding and be more prudent."[Sound bite: Rep. Choung Byoung-gug - Bareunmirae Party (Korean)]"It states non-commercial, public interest infrastructure projects should receive prior approval from the sanctions committee on a case-by-case basis!"During the Seoul-Paris summit earlier this week, President Moon proposed easing UN sanctions once the North's denuclearization process has reached a point of no return.Asked to define what that point is, South Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Tae-yul told lawmakers it is up to the U.S.' assessment.[Sound bite: S. Korean Ambassador to the UN Cho Tae-yul (Korean)]"When we reach a level where the North's measures carry sincerity, I believe then we can discuss easing sanctions."Cho said he understands concerns about giving concessions too quickly but added the focus of discussions has now shifted to when rewards should be given.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.