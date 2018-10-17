Trump Reaffirms N. Korea Summit Will Take Place After Midterm Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his second summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place after the U.S. midterm elections on November sixth.Speaking to the Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump said the summit cannot take place before the elections because the Republicans want him to stay in the country to offer his support in their election campaigns.When asked if his expected meeting with Kim could take place in the U.S., Trump said although the venue has not been decided, he didn't think now was the right time for it to be held in the U.S.Trump, who earlier this month suggested the possibility of more meetings with the North Korean leader either in the U.S. or North Korea, reiterated a meeting in the U.S. would happen some time in the future.