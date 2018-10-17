Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 1.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Wednesday adding 22-point-39 points, or one point-04 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-167-point-51.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-65 points, or one-point-05 percent. It closed the day at 739-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-five won.