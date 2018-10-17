Parliament Approves 3 Constitutional Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly voted Wednesday to approve the appointment of three Constitutional Court justice nomineesThey are incumbent judges Kim Ki-young, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Young-jin.Out of 238 lawmakers casting ballots, 125 voted for Kim, who was recommended by the ruling Democratic Party.The other two candidates, each recommended by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, received more than 200 votes. The assembly adopted confirmation hearing reports for them earlier in the day.The approval ends a long vacancy on the top court following the simultaneous retirement of five judges on September 19th.