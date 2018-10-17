Seoul Refutes Reports of Seoul-Washington Disagreement on Inter-Korean Railway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has refuted local media reports that Seoul and Washington don't see eye to eye on the two Koreas' latest agreement on a project to reconnect their roads and railways.At Wednesday's briefing, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom stressed that South Korea maintains the highest level of cooperation with the U.S. as it seeks to reconnect roads and railways across the border with North Korea.Earlier in the day, South Korea's conservative dailies cited a statement from the U.S. State Department, which highlighted improvement in inter-Korean relations cannot advance separately from progress in the North’s denuclearization.The presidential spokesperson said the State Department's comment is a line it has used dozens of times before whenever it was asked for a comment, adding President Moon Jae-in has also made the same remark.The spokesperson also pointed out that the dailies had published a similar report in August, ahead of the opening of the two Koreas' liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong.