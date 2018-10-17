UNC Official: UNC Will Cooperate for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Commander of the UN Command(UNC) says the multinational force will cooperate in bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula.Wayne Eyre, who formerly served as a lieutenant general in the Canadian Armed Forces, made the remark in Seoul on Wednesday at a symposium jointly arranged by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the Washington-based think tank, Woodrow Wilson Center.Assessing the current situation as a hopeful moment for practical progress for permanent peace-building and denuclearization on the peninsula, Eyre said the UNC will cooperate with the concerned parties as a helper, not as a stumbling block.He said the UNC will take its responsibility for easing tension so no misunderstanding or misjudgment will occur along the path toward peace.He then emphasized the UNC is also actively participating in the implementation of inter-Korean military agreements aimed at supporting the implementation of the inter-Korean summits.