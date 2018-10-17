Survey: 46% of S. Koreans Ill-Prepared for Retirement

A new survey shows that nearly half of South Koreans are ill-prepared financially for retirement.The Korea Research Center survey commissioned by the Korea Insurance Research Institute asked two-thousand-440 adults across the nation about their post-retirement financial plans and 45-point-nine percent responded they are not preparing.Urgent needs to spend money, including for education and medical treatment, was cited most as the reason for the lack of preparation for retirement, at 38-point-eight percent, while 24-point-four percent said their current incomes are too low to prepare for the future.Nearly 14 percent said they are not interested.The most popular option for post-retirement life was public pensions, with around 44 percent purchasing them, followed by bank deposits at 22 percent and real estate investment at eleven-point-one percent.