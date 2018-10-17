Survey: Companies' Size, Working Hours Show Inverse Relation

Photo : KBS News

A new survey says South Korean employees work around 50 hours per week on average, with working hours in inverse proportion to the size of their workplace.Local job placement agencies, Job Korea and Albamon, conducted a joint survey on one-thousand-723 adults who were hired to work five days a week.The longest weekly average working hours were logged at small- and mid-sized firms, at 49 hours and 58 minutes, followed by medium-standing firms with more than one-thousand employees at 48 hours and 21 minutes, and public companies at 46 hours and 34 minutes.The employees at large companies had the shortest working hours at 46 hours and 22 minutes.