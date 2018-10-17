UNC Chief: 3-Way Talks with Both Koreas Productive

Photo : KBS News

The head of the United Nations Command(UNC) says recent trilateral talks with both Koreas have been productive.U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks, who also serves as commander of the UNC, made the remark in a press release on Wednesday, a day after the three parties held their first meeting since the signing of the 1953 armistice.Brooks said the three-way discussion focused on disarming the Joint Security Area(JSA) accords with the Military Armistice Commission and implementing the military accords agreed upon during recent inter-Korean summits.He said the three parties will hold an additional meeting in the near future to discuss various issues, including more measures to disarm the border area like downsizing guard posts, surveillance activities and equipment.