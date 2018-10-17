Prosecution Plans Further Questioning for Ex-NCA Deputy

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution plans to call in Lim Jong-hun, former deputy chief of the National Court Administration, for more questioning as it continues to investigate allegations of judicial power abuse under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.An official of the prosecution’s investigative unit said on Wednesday that although Lim was questioned earlier in the week, one or two more interrogation sessions are needed because of the scope of the case.The official added the pace of the investigation could pick up depending on his attitude and testimony.Lim, who was summoned on Monday and Tuesday, is suspected of drawing up or ordering documents related to the top court using controversial trials as bargaining chips to win the previous Park Geun-hye administration's support for the establishment of a new appellate court.He is also accused of consulting with the then-senior presidential foreign affairs secretary on litigation concerning Korean victims of Japan's forced labor during World War Two seeking compensation from Japanese firms.