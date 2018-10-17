Gov't to Inspect All Childcare Centers for Corruption

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to inspect daycare centers across the nation following the revelation of widespread irregularities at private kindergartens.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it will work with regional governments to inspect around two-thousand childcare centers from next week to the middle of December.The inspections will focus on finding out whether daycare centers have committed similar corruption as observed in many private kindergartens, including receiving illicit state subsidies and misappropriation of childcare service fees.Those caught for wrongdoings will be subject to administrative penal measures.The ministry also said it plans to reveal the names of daycare centers found to have received more than three million won in undue subsidies along with the names of their heads.This comes after ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Yong-jin disclosed last week that 19-hundred private kindergartens were involved in some six-thousand cases of corruption, including accounting fraud and budget misappropriation, between 2013 and 2017.