Putin, Kim Jong-un to Hold Summit This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within this year.According to Ria Novosti and other Russian media outlets, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday that a Putin-Kim summit is slated.He said, however, the specific date and venue for the meeting are still under discussion and will be announced immediately after decisions are made.Russia’s daily Izvestia reported earlier this week that based on an interview with a South Korean diplomatic source, the North Korean leader will visit Russia late this month or early November.