Moon Asks Italy's Support for N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to support Seoul's efforts to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said that during their summit in Rome Wednesday, Moon told Conte that if North Korea dismantles its key nuclear and missile facilities as promised, the international community needs to offer some incentives to encourage and convince the North to continue its denuclearization.Moon asked Italy and the European Union to provide their active support in the process.Conte highly evaluated the Moon government's policy of seeking peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed his unwavering support for Seoul's North Korea policy.The two leaders also agreed to upgrade their countries' ties to a strategic partnership while holding in-depth discussions on ways to increase their practical cooperation in diverse areas.