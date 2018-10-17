Japanese Lawmakers Visit Controversial Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Japanese lawmakers on Thursday visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine honoring the war dead, including Class-A war criminals.Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition camps paid tribute at the shrine located in central Tokyo on Thursday morning a day after the start of the annual autumn festival.The group visits Yasukuni on multiple occasions every year, including during the spring and autumn festivals as well as on August 15th, when Japan marks the anniversary of the end of World War Two.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is visiting Europe to attend a meeting of Asian and European leaders, sent a ritual offering to the shrine on Wednesday.Yasukuni honors more than two million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals such as Hideki Tojo, who was hanged by an Allied tribunal.