UNSC Sanctions 3 Vessels for Suspected Ship-to-Ship Transfers

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council has reportedly adopted new North Korea-related designations against three vessels suspected of engaging in illegal ship-to-ship oil transfers.The UN Security Council's 1718 Committee said on Tuesday that the three tankers are subject to de-flagging and prohibited from entering the ports of UN member states in accordance with past UNSC sanctions resolutions. Their assets will also be frozen.The committee said the three vessels -- North Korea-flagged Kum Un San 3 and the Panama-flagged Shang Yuan Bao and New Regent -- are sanctioned according to UN Security Council Resolutions 2321 and 2371 prohibiting ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other items.