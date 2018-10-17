Taxi Drivers Launch Strike over Kakao's Carpooling Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi drivers have launched a 24-hour strike across the nation on Thursday in protest over Kakao Mobility's planned launch of a carpooling service.The strike was feared to cause severe congestion during morning rush hours, but general traffic flow was normal in Seoul on Thursday morning. Commuters are believed to have used public transportation options as the strike was announced the previous day.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport earlier instructed Seoul and other local governments to craft measures to respond to the planned strike.Seoul City plans to increase operations of bus and subway trains and extend their service by one hour if the number of striking taxi drivers in Seoul is substantial.Meanwhile, private and corporate taxi associations plan to hold a large rally in Gwanghwamun Square from 2 p.m.