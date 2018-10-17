Ambassador: Improving Inter-Korean Ties Helpful for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ambassador to the United States has been repeatedly addressing concerns about improvements in inter-Korean relations making faster progress than North Korea's denuclearization.Ambassador Cho Yoon-je told reporters in Washington Wednesday that improved relations with North Korea are a crucial diplomatic asset offering the South increased leverage in denuclearization efforts.He also tried to dispel concerns about possible discord between South Korea and the U.S., saying policy coordination and consultation between the two countries has been a nonstop process.Cho expected that the U.S. and North Korea will soon launch working-level talks to follow up on a bilateral agreement produced during U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang earlier this month.