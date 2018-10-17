S. Korea's Population 27th Largest in the World

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea apparently has the 27th largest population in the world, but ranks near the very bottom in terms of new births.That's according to the newly released 2018 State of the World Population Report from the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA).South Korea has 51-point-two million people, but its fertility rate of one-point-three is far lower than the global average of two-point-five.Fertility rate refers to the average number of children a woman in a country gives birth to in her lifetime.In fertility rate terms, South Korea is in 191st place worldwide, just above Portugal and Moldova.North Korea is the world's 52nd most populous nation, with 25-point-six million people.A Korean language edition of the population report is available through the Korea Population, Health and Welfare Association.