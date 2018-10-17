Seoul Criticizes Tokyo over Controversial Yasukuni Shrine Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese lawmakers for sending offerings and visiting Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine.The controversial site honors Class A war criminals alongside other Japanese war dead.About 70 lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties paid a visit to the shrine Thursday while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, presently visiting Europe, sent ritual offerings a day earlier as it opened an annual fall festival.For Koreans, Yasukuni is a painful symbol of wartime atrocities when Japan controlled the Korean Peninsula.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul urged Japan to sincerely reflect upon and understand history correctly, and to work toward future-oriented relations with its neighbors.