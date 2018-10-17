Season's First Snow Reported in Mt. Seorak

Photo : YONHAP News

The first snow of this fall was reported in the northern mountainous region, with the mercury dipping below freezing point Thursday morning.According to the Mount Seorak National Park Office, it began to snow at Daecheong Peak and other peaks in Gangwon Province at 5 a.m.As of 9 a.m., snowfall was measured at seven centimeters at Daecheong and Jungcheong peaks and four centimeters at Socheong Peak.The season's first snow comes 16 days earlier than last year.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that mountainous areas in Gangwon Province will see up to three more centimeters of snow Thursday.