Education Authorities to Unveil Private Kindergarten Audit Results Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education authorities have decided to unveil next week the outcome of their audit of the country's private kindergartens, including their names.The decision was made during a meeting attended by Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae and the metropolitan and provincial assistant education superintendents on Thursday, amid parents' concerns over a spate of kindergartens found to have engaged in various misconducts.An official from the Education Ministry said audit results from 2013 to 2017 and whether kindergartens took measures to correct their irregularities will be posted on each Education Office's Web site next Thursday.Alongside the ministry's regular inspections, kindergartens that do not take corrective measures or ones reported to be involved in corruption are subject to the government's comprehensive inspections by the end of the first half of 2019.The ministry and local governments will open a corruption complaints center on Friday and the education minister vowed to take stern measures against kindergartens that shut down or temporarily suspend operations without state permission.