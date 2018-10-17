Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.89%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell on Thursday, losing 19-point-20 points, or point-89 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-148-point-31.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-81 points, or one-point-06 percent. It closed the day at 731-point-34.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-135-point-two won.