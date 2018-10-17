Pres. Office: EU's Use of CVID No Different From S. Korea's 'Complete Denuclearization'

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office on Thursday said the European Union's call for North Korea's "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization"(CVID) is no different from South Korea's goal to achieve "complete denuclearization."Referring to the use of the term CVID during President Moon Jae-in's summits with the leaders of France and Italy this week, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said it is the EU's joint security policy position on the North Korean nuclear issue.The spokesperson said there must be EU-wide discussions and approval before a different term can be used, adding France had asked for South Korea's understanding and Seoul accepted it because the term isn't different in actual meaning.South Korea has used the expression "complete denuclearization" to describe its goal in the North Korean nuclear issue in apparent consideration of Pyongyang's aversion to the term CVID.