Army Leader Vows to Scrap Location Restriction in Soldiers Outings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo is vowing to do away with restrictions on where off-duty soldiers are allowed to go.Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-kee suggested abolishing the restriction during the National Assembly's inspection of the Army headquarters at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province Thursday .General Kim said the restrictions were originally set according to how much time it would take soldiers to make it back to their barracks from off-duty outings.He says they will be adjusted in consultation with the Defense Ministry.