Politics

Army Leader Vows to Scrap Location Restriction in Soldiers Outings

Write: 2018-10-18 16:28:51Update: 2018-10-18 17:14:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo is vowing to do away with restrictions on where off-duty soldiers are allowed to go.

Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-kee suggested abolishing the restriction during the National Assembly's inspection of the Army headquarters at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province Thursday .

General Kim said the restrictions were originally set according to how much time it would take soldiers to make it back to their barracks from off-duty outings.

He says they will be adjusted in consultation with the Defense Ministry.
