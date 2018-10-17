Army Leader Vows to Scrap Location Restriction in Soldiers Outings

South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Kim Yong-woo is vowing to do away with restrictions on where off-duty soldiers are allowed to go.
Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-kee suggested abolishing the restriction during the National Assembly's inspection of the Army headquarters at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province Thursday .
General Kim said the restrictions were originally set according to how much time it would take soldiers to make it back to their barracks from off-duty outings.
He says they will be adjusted in consultation with the Defense Ministry.