PM Urges Bolder Regulatory Reform

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has stressed the need for regulatory reform.While chairing a weekly policy coordination meeting Thursday, he called for continued, bold reform of regulations that especially concern business operations and market entry.He said that if left unchecked, regulations will ceaselessly increase and will not be compatible with the current times.The prime minister noted the National Assembly passed three bills on regulatory reform last month, including on special business districts and the convergence of industries.He asked the parliament to pass more bills at an early date.In the policy meeting, Lee also addressed the government's "economic democratization" drive. He acknowledged that some may say economic democratization would restrict corporate activity and economic growth.But he stressed that global experiences indicate that business activity and economic growth can become sustainable when economic players coexist and cooperate through economic democratization.