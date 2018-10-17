Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Fmr. Officials From Park Gov't Being Questioned for Roles in Martial Law Documents

Write: 2018-10-18 17:04:07Update: 2018-10-18 17:08:02

Fmr. Officials From Park Gov't Being Questioned for Roles in Martial Law Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned former security and military officials from the  Park Geun-hye administration Thursday in connection with their alleged roles in drafting controversial martial law plans under the Defense Security Command.

Former National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin and former Defense Minister Han Min-koo were brought in early in the day.

Kim denied any involvement in drawing up the martial plans, which were for a possible contingency in which the Constitutional Court rejected ex-President Park's impeachment.

The joint investigation team is trying to find out whether Kim and/or Han ordered the martial law documents to be drafter, and whether the presidential office was involved at the time.
List

Editor's Pick