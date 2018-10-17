Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, China to Discuss Progress on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and China plan to meet this week to discuss Korean Peninsula issues, including denuclearization of North Korea.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will sit down with China's Vice Foreign Minister and special representative on the Korean Peninsula affairs Kong Xuanyou in Beijing on Friday.The ministry said the two are scheduled to assess progress from a recent meeting between Kong and North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and an ensuing trilateral meeting with their Russian counterpart.They will also discuss how Seoul and Beijing will cooperate to facilitate denuclearization negotiations between concerned parties, including between the U.S. and North Korea.