Some Kindergartens Consider Shutdown amid Corruption Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Around ten private kindergartens are said to be considering closing business after the disclosure of pervasive corrupt practices at private preschool establishments.An official of the Korea Kindergarten Association made the remark on Thursday while expressing discontent with the impact of the disclosure on its members.The official said some other kindergartens are also mulling temporary shutdown next year, highlighting difficulties faced by kindergartens amid growing public distrust with them.Meanwhile, the education authorities decided on Thursday to reveal next week the entire outcome of their audit of private kindergartens conducted between 2013 and last year.Last week, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Park Yong-jin disclosed a portion of the government's audit, in which 19-hundred private kindergartens were tied to some six-thousand cases of corruption, including accounting fraud and budget misappropriation.