Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of taxi drivers have held a one-day walkout in central Seoul to protest the prospective launch of a mobile ride-sharing app.Kakao Carpool would pair passengers and non-taxi licensed drivers during morning and evening rush hours.Four major associations of taxi drivers rallied in Gwanghwamun Square, saying the app would seriously damage their livelihood.The organizers of the event estimated about 60-thousand corporate-owned and private taxi drivers took part in the rally.