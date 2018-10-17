Prices of Seoul Apartments Grow Slowest in 4 Months

Photo : KBS News

About a month after the South Korean government introduced anti-speculation measures, the weekly price growth of apartments in Seoul has slowed to its lowest level in more than four months.The Korea Appraisal Board says the rate stood at zero-point-05 percent as of Monday.It is the sixth consecutive week the figure dropped since the zero-point-45 percent recorded on September tenth, and the lowest since zero-point-05 percent on June eleventh.Last month the government acted to curb surging housing prices with measures, including an increase of the comprehensive real estate tax.The appraisal board expects some apartments in Seoul may even see their price drop from as early as next week.