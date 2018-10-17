Pope Francis Tells Moon He Can Visit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has expressed his intention to visit Pyongyang, asking for an official invitation.According to presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan, the pontiff revealed his thoughts to visiting President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, after Moon delivered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s intention to invite him.The pope said although Moon’s deliverance of Kim’s intention expressed during the inter-Korean summit last month would be enough, he would like to receive an official letter of invitation from the North.During the 38-minute-long talks at the Vatican, the South Korean leader and the pope also exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest, including peace on the Korean Peninsula.According to a press release from the presidential office, Moon briefed the pope on the government’s efforts toward permanent peace on the peninsula and requested his continued prayer and support for peace, reconciliation and joint prosperity in the region.The president thanked the pope for the hospitality extended to him despite busy papal schedules and also expressed gratitude for his prayers and messages of blessing and support.Pope Francis expressed his support for the positive outcomes of the inter-Korean summits and complimented the top leaders for their courage to make a nuclear-free peninsula.He also called on the efforts for reconciliation and peace-building between the two Koreas to continue based on brotherly love, adding he will pray with the whole world for such efforts to bear fruits.It is the eighth time a South Korean president has met with a sitting pontiff since 1984 under the former Chun Doo-hwan administration.Since his inauguration in May of last year, Moon sent Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong to the Holy See as a special envoy. The pope then delivered a rosary via the South Korean envoy as a gift to Moon.