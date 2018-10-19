Moon Arrives in Brussels for ASEM, Summit Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day visit to hold summit meetings and attend a multilateral forum of Asian and European leaders.The president is set to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM), which will be held for two days under the theme of “Global Partners for Global Challenges."In a speech, Moon will express the Seoul government's support of multilateral trade and speak of visions for inclusive economic development. He will then attend a working lunch session to explain developments on the Korean Peninsula and seek support for the Seoul government's efforts to realize the denuclearization of the peninsula.The president will also hold bilateral summit talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha later in the day.