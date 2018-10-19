Vatican: Moon, Pope Agree to Work to Overcome Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The Vatican says that President Moon Jae-in and Pope Francis have agreed to make joint efforts to overcome the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The Holy See's Press Office released a statement on Thursday after Moon's visit to the pontiff at the Vatican.The statement said during the cordial discussions, the parties evoked the good bilateral relations and the positive contribution offered by the Church in the social, education and healthcare sectors, as well as the promotion of dialogue and reconciliation between Koreans.It also said strong appreciation was expressed for the common commitment to fostering all useful initiatives to overcome the tensions that still exist in the Korean Peninsula, in order to usher in a new season of peace and development.It added some matters of a regional nature were also discussed in the meeting.