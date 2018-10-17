UNC Agrees to Inter-Korean Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Command(UNC) has reportedly agreed to the content of the military agreement signed last month after the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.A military official in Seoul told KBS that the U.S.-led UNC agreed to all the terms of the agreement on Thursday, wrapping up the internal approval process.The official said that the UNC will issue a statement on Friday expressing its official, full support of the agreement.The inter-Korean military agreement includes pulling out some guard posts and establishing a no-fly zone in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone and disarming the Joint Security Area in the buffer zone, as part of measures to halt acts of cross-border hostilities on land, sea and air.There had been speculation that the U.S. was raising issue with the content of the agreement, leading to an absence of the UNC's approval.