US Special Envoy Visits France after S. Korea-France Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea reportedly visited France to discuss North Korean nuclear issues following the recent summit between the leaders of South Korea and France.An official at the French Ministry of European and Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's visit to France. The official, however, refused to disclose when the envoy visited the French foreign ministry and whom he met with.French foreign ministry officials in charge of Korean Peninsula issues are Political Director Nicolas de Riviere and Director for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament Affairs, Nicolas Roche.Biegun is thought to have visited the ministry between Wednesday and Thursday to meet with one or both of them to discuss practical issues regarding the North's denuclearization.The U.S. envoy is believed to have stressed the need for efforts to achieve the North's final, fully verified denuclearization and to have asked for France's strong support in the process.