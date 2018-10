Photo : YONHAP News

A joint funeral service for five South Korean climbers who were found dead following a blizzard on a Himalayan mountain will be held on Friday.The service will be held for an hour from 2 p.m. at the University of Seoul.A memorial alter for the victims set up at the university on Wednesday will close on Friday noon.The five South Korean climbers and four local guides were found dead Saturday near their base camp located at an altitude of 35-hundred meters on Mount Gurja in western Nepal.