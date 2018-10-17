Parties Complete Formation of Special Committees on Political, Judicial Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have formed special committees on political and judicial reforms.The committee on political reforms is comprised of eight lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party, six legislators from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and two from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.One lawmaker from both the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party were also included in the committee, which will discuss how to reform the nation's electoral system.The National Assembly passed a bill on the establishment of the committee in July, but the rival parties had not formed it due to differences on the proportion of party representation.The parties also completed the formation of a special committee that will discuss judicial reforms, including setting up an independent investigative body probing corruption involving high-ranking officials.