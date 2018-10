Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon says the government is considering slashing oil taxes to boost domestic demand.Kim told lawmakers Friday his ministry is in consultations with the presidential office on the idea and may unveil concrete action steps as early as next week.Kim pointed to global oil prices surpassing 80 dollars per barrel as well as spiking gas prices, and said tax relief will especially help low-income earners.