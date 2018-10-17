Menu Content

Two Koreas Will Not Have Meeting of Liaison Office Chiefs This Week

Write: 2018-10-19 13:40:04Update: 2018-10-19 14:20:00

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry says the two Koreas won't hold their weekly meeting at the joint liaison office in Gaeseong.

Deputy spokesperson Lee Eugene says the two sides effectively held their meeting Monday at high level inter-Korean talks in Panmunjeom.

South Korean officials did not respond to questions about whether Pyongyang turned down the Friday meeting.

When the two Koreas launched the office last month, they agreed to hold a meeting every week, but partially due to scheduling problems they have only met twice.
