Navy to Create Task Fleet for Far Sea Operations

South Korea is expanding its Navy to handle broad range operations beyond its immediate shores.Naval officials told lawmakers visiting the Gyeryongdae military headquarters Friday they aim to create a task fleet of three squadrons.The expanded fleet would help secure maritime traffic routes, ensuring the safety and freedom of Koreans operating at sea.The envisioned task fleet will reportedly consist of high-tech assets such as Aegis-equipped destroyers and submarines.The Navy said it's also seeking to expand its aviation capabilities and missions by creating a separate aviation command.