Trash-Picking Event Held in Downtown Seoul Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

A garbage cleanup race is being held along the Cheonggye Stream in downtown Seoul Friday afternoon.Seoul Facilities Corporation says ten teams representing seven companies in the area are participating in the event.The team that picks up the most amount of garbage within a fixed period of time will win.The winner of Friday's competition will enter a preliminary round to select South Korea's national team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.Since the Trash-Picking Sport Union was established in Japan in 2008, trash-picking as a sporting event became a popular game for people of all ages, and trash-picking was named a special event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.