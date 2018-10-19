UNC Vows to Support Implementation of Inter-Korean Military Accord

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United Nations Command has expressed support for the two Korea's military agreement signed last month, hushing controversy that Seoul and Washington are at odds over the deal. Efforts to implement the agreement are likely to gain speed.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In a statement released on Friday, the United Nations Command(UNC) said that together with South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, it verified work on removing mines from the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Vincent Brooks, who concurrently serves as commander of the UNC, said the command’s verification of initial mine clearance operations in the DMZ lays the foundation for future progress on executing the inter-Korean military deal.He vowed that the UNC will continue to work closely with Seoul and Pyongyang to synchronize implementation efforts in the future.As potential follow-up measures, the UNC cited additional landmine removal work, pulling out guard posts and excavating remains of soldiers who were killed during the Korean War.A military official in Seoul said that the UNC has completed its internal review of the agreement and understood all the terms, and is taking necessary steps to implement the deal.The remarks indicate the UNC has agreed to the content of the inter-Korean agreement, which includes pulling out some guard posts and disarming the JSA in the buffer zone, as part of measures to halt acts of cross-border hostilities on land, sea and air.Meanwhile, the official dismissed media reports that the U.S. raised issue with the part of the inter-Korean deal on establishing a no-fly zone in the Military Demarcation Line, saying there are no differences of opinion between Seoul and Washington on the matter.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said that the military authorities of the South and the U.S. are in close consultation over all processes of implementing the inter-Korean military agreement.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.