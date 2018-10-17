Rival Parties Clash Over Moon Government's Tax Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the Moon Jae-in administration's tax policies including its recent comprehensive real estate tax hike and review of fuel tax cuts.At Friday's parliamentary audit, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said the government has introduced a populist policy of imposing taxes on the wealthy and conglomerates to make up for losses suffered by small business owners due to minimum wage hikes.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said it didn't think raising the comprehensive real estate tax paid by only two percent of homeowners would have a significant effect on containing housing prices.The ruling Democratic Party defended the comprehensive real estate tax, saying it is necessary to reduce the gap between the haves and have-nots, not to stabilize the housing market.While the opposition parties said the government's review of fuel tax cuts is neither for the people nor the environment, the ruling party said it is part of the government's measures to reduce household expenses.