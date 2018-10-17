Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.37%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Friday, adding seven-point-95 points, or point-37 percent. It ended the week at two-thousand-156-point-26.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-14 points, or one-point-25 percent. It closed the day at 740-point-48.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-132-point-one won.