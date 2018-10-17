Finance Ministry Aims to Reform Wage Rules at Public Firms This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry will seek to lay out a plan by this year on reforming the wage system at public corporations including introducing performance-based salary.Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-jin was asked by main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol about wage reform plans at public firms during a parliamentary audit of the Finance Ministry held Friday.Kim said that opinions of various agencies were being gathered.The lawmaker asked whether a blueprint on the reform can be presented within the year and the vice minister said that is the goal and that public agencies will be introducing new wage rules that are more adequate to their operations.The changes are known to include easing the emphasis on long service and seniority in the pay system and ways to better reflect the value of work.