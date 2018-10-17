Japan Ruling Party to Submit Bill to Revise Pacifist Constitution

Kyodo News reports that Japan's ruling party will submit a bill on revising the Constitution to the parliament as early as next month, seeking to change Japan's status to a country that can engage in war.Kyodo said the Liberal Democratic Party's amendment task force held a staff meeting Thursday and agreed to submit the amendment proposal to the Diet's extraordinary session set to convene on Wednesday.The bill calls for amending the war-renouncing Article nine of the Constitution to formalize the ambiguous status of the Self-Defense Forces, Japan’s de facto military.Considering the extra parliament session ends in early December, the bill will likely be submitted some time in November.Amid tepid support from not only the opposition but also the ruling coalition Komeito party, the move apparently reflects the will of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was elected to his third term as leader of the ruling LDP last month.Abe has long expressed the intent to revise the Constitution which he again underlined after his election victory.