Top Court to Rule on Conscientious Objector Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court will later this month deliver an en banc decision on a case involving a conscientious objector of South Korea's mandatory military service.At present, those who object to serve in the military for religious or personal beliefs are punished for violating the Military Service Act. Article 88 of the law calls for jail time of up to three years for South Korean men refusing military service without justifiable reasons.Whether the top court ruling can change this is drawing keen attention.The Supreme Court said Friday that it will hand down a verdict on October 30th for a Jehovah's Witness who was indicted after rejecting conscription.Whether "justifiable reasons" indicated in the Military Service Act can be seen as including those of religious and conscientious nature will be key to the court's decision. Past rulings did not consider this was the case and most of those indicted were sentenced to a prison term of 18 months.However, in recent years, a growing number of lower court rulings have found conscientious objectors not guilty.In June, the Constitutional Court ruled Article 88 of the conscription law constitutional for its punishment of conscientious objectors but found Article 5 as not constitutional for failing to indicate alternative forms of military service.