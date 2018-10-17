Civic Groups from Both Koreas to Hold Joint Event at Mt. Geumgang

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korean groups established to promote cross-border cooperation in civilian sectors have agreed to hold a joint event at Mount Geumgang next month.An official of the South Korean chapter of the Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation said it agreed on Friday with the North Korean chapter to hold an exchange event for two days from November third.The official said the South Korean delegation to the event will consist of around 300 people, including the chapter’s members and journalists, adding an advance team will visit the North Korean venue in the near future to prepare for the event.The official said the two sides will have preparatory discussions covering six areas, including labor, women, religion and culture.It will mark the first time the two groups will host a joint event since 2008.